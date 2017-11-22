Magicians to weave magic for BJP in Gujarat

With the Gujarat Assembly elections round the corner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to deploy an army of magicians to woo the voters.

The group of professional magicians will not only entertain the masses with their tricks but also spread the message of the BJP's development agenda.

While engaging the audience with their performance, these magicians will try to convey party's campaign slogans and promises. They are also likely to highlight BJP's achievements in Gujarat.

Reports say that these magicians would cover all the 182 constituencies and attempt to create a lasting impression.

The Congress has taken a dig at the saffron party over its latest move and said that "BJP is a party of magicians".

"They had promised 50 lakh houses for the poor but have not even managed to give 2 lakh houses. After 22 years of BJP rule, 40 kilometers of a Narmada sub-canal are still to be constructed. The situation in Kashmir has worsened under BJP rule and many jawans have been martyred," a News 18 report quoted Gujarat Congress Pradesh Committee (GPCC) Chief Bharatsinh Solanki as saying.

The Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14. The counting of votes will take place on December 18.

OneIndia News