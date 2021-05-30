Madurai man who wanted to overthrow non-Islamic Indian govt charged by NIA

TN: With Pongal round the corner, bulls and bull tamers get ready for Jallikattu

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 30: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against an Islamic State operative from Madurai in connection with the Hizb-ut-Tahrir case. The NIA charged Mohammad Iqbal alias Senthil Kumar aged 31 years.

The case was first registered by the Madurai police after it was found that the accused was uploading denigrating posts on the social media. Later on the case was transferred to the NIA.

Investigation has revealed that the posts on the Facebook page "Thoonga Vizhigal Rendu is in Kazimar Street" were uploaded by Iqbal to incite communal disharmony amongst different religious groups, in a manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order, the NIA said in its chargesheet.

Further the agency said that he had conspired with other suspects in the name of the Hizb-ut-Tahrir, a banned organisation in many countries.

He had professed and preached about establishing an Islamic Caliphate and implement the Sharia law in India by overthrowing a non-Islamic government.

In furtherance of conspiracy , he had participated in closed door Bayans ( meetings) and also created multiple social media accounts, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Telegram, WhatsApp etc to upload posts intending to disclaim, disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India and to excite disaffection towards Indian Government.

Story first published: Sunday, May 30, 2021, 9:30 [IST]