YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone yass
For Madurai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Madurai man who wanted to overthrow non-Islamic Indian govt charged by NIA

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 30: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against an Islamic State operative from Madurai in connection with the Hizb-ut-Tahrir case. The NIA charged Mohammad Iqbal alias Senthil Kumar aged 31 years.

    Madurai man who wanted to overthrow non-Islamic Indian govt charged by NIA

    The case was first registered by the Madurai police after it was found that the accused was uploading denigrating posts on the social media. Later on the case was transferred to the NIA.

    Investigation has revealed that the posts on the Facebook page "Thoonga Vizhigal Rendu is in Kazimar Street" were uploaded by Iqbal to incite communal disharmony amongst different religious groups, in a manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order, the NIA said in its chargesheet.

    NIA chargesheets two over ground workers of Hizbul MujahideenNIA chargesheets two over ground workers of Hizbul Mujahideen

    Further the agency said that he had conspired with other suspects in the name of the Hizb-ut-Tahrir, a banned organisation in many countries.

    He had professed and preached about establishing an Islamic Caliphate and implement the Sharia law in India by overthrowing a non-Islamic government.

    In furtherance of conspiracy , he had participated in closed door Bayans ( meetings) and also created multiple social media accounts, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Telegram, WhatsApp etc to upload posts intending to disclaim, disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India and to excite disaffection towards Indian Government.

    More madurai News  

    Read more about:

    madurai nia

    Story first published: Sunday, May 30, 2021, 9:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 30, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X