TN: With Pongal round the corner, bulls and bull tamers get ready for Jallikattu

Madurai man who tried to establish Islamic Caliphate charged by NIA

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 07: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet in connection with the Madurai Hizbul Ut Tahrir module case. The NIA charged one Abdullah alias Sarvana Kumar, a resident of Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

Investigation revealed that Abdullah was uploading posts on his Facebook account and was instigating people to establish Khilafah. The NIA said that he was trying to threaten the unity, security and sovereignty of the country.

Further, he also sought cooperation from people of other countries to set up an army and establish the Islamic State in Tamil Nadu by waging Jihad.

Abdullah was a highly radicalised person and he had associated himself with the ISIS recruiters with an intention to propagate the activities of the outfit, the NIA also said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 8:58 [IST]