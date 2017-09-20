Madras HC extends stay on TN floor test, refuses to stay disqualification of MLAs

There won't be a floor test in the Tamil Nadu assembly for now with the Madras High Court extended its stay on the same on Wednesday. The court also refused to grant a stay on the disqualification of 18 rebel AIADMK MLAs.

The Madras High Court also said that no election notification for the 18 vacant assembly constituency can be made until further orders. The high court will now take up the case for hearing on October 4. All parties have been asked to file their counters by then.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy can breathe easy for now with the court stating that floor test in the Tamil Nadu assembly can't be held until the disposal of petitions filed by 18 AIADMK MLAs over their disqualification.

The court will now consider the need for a floor test only after it completes hearing on the petitions filed by TTV Dinakaran loyalists who were disqualified by the Tamil Nadu speaker on Monday.

"There will not be floor tests for the next few days until counters are filed in the case," said Aryama Sundaram, advocate for Tamil Nadu Speaker P Dhanapal.

Justice Duraisamy of the Madras High Court heard petitions filed by disqualified MLAs of the AIADMK.Advocate for TTV Dinakaran maintained that the MLAs neither voted against the party nor resigned and hence the question of defection did not arise. The court was told that the Assembly Speaker was depriving the right of the MLAs and that their disqualification was against natural justice.

OneIndia News