Madras HC stays certain sub-clauses of new IT Rules

Madras HC to hear actor Vijay's civil lawsuit against his parents, nine others

'What was Chennai Corporation doing since 2015 floods?': Madras HC pulls up civic body

What is the difficulty in making Hindi a third language in educational institutions: Madras HC

Madras HC orders transfer of Thanjavur student death case to CBI

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 31: The Madras high court on Monday ordered the transfer of Thanjavur student death case to the CBI, reports news agency ANI.

The suicide of the plus two student stoked a row in the state with the BJP and Hindu organisations alleging that her death was triggered by an attempt to forcibly convert her to Christianity - a charge denied by the authorities and school management.

The plus-two girl of a missionary school in Thanjavur consumed poison on January 9 and breathed her last on January 19. Based on her declaration, the Thirukattupalli police arrested and remanded the school hostel warden.

Following the death, the Fransciscan Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, which runs the school in which the girl had studied, denied the allegation of forced conversion.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, claiming the charge to be very remote, recently said that an inquiry in all aspects is apace.

However, the girl's parents on Monday wanted the case to be transferred to the Crime Branch CID for an impartial probe. PTI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, January 31, 2022, 14:53 [IST]