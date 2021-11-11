Madness or treason; Varun Gandhi slams Kangana Ranaut

New Delhi, Nov 11: BJP MP Varun Gandhi slammed Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Thursday for her comments that India received freedom in 2014 and what it got in 1947 was "alms".

He also posted a short clip of her remarks during a new channel programme and asked if her thinking was madness or treason. In the clip, she is heard saying in Hindi, "That was not freedom but 'bheekh' (alms), and the freedom came in 2014."

It was a reference to the BJP coming to power in 2014 under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

Taking a swipe at her, Gandhi said, "Insulting the sacrifice of Mahatma Gandhi sometime, respecting his killer sometime, and now the disdain for the sacrifices of Mangal Pandey, Rani Laxmibai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and lakhs of freedom fighters. Should I call this thinking madness or treason? [sic]"

It is not the first time where Kangana has sparked off controversies. In the last couple of years, she has raised eyebrows with her pro-BJP and Hindu comments. Also, her allegations in connection with nepotism and drugs in Bollywood following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput have created controversies in the past.

On the other hand, Varun Gandhi has been making comments which have embarrassed his party. His support to farmers' protests and remarks on his Lakhimpur incident has only made the party angry.

With inputs from agencies.

Story first published: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 14:30 [IST]