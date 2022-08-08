MP cop suspended after video of him thrashing elderly man at Jabalpur Railway Station goes viral

Madhya Pradesh: Sudden surge in Khargone river sweeps away 14 cars

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Khargone, Aug 08: At least 14 cars were swept away while around 50 people ran for safety to higher places in a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district due to the sudden rise of water in a river after rains, police said on Monday.

The people, including women and children, all from Indore district, were on Sunday evening enjoying a picnic near the Sukdi river in Katkoot forest under Balwada police station limits, Additional Superintendent of Police Jitendra Singh Pawar said.

Following rains in the area, the river water level suddenly rose, according to news agency PTI.

The picnickers rushed to higher places in the forest to save themselves, leaving their cars and sports utility vehicles (SUVs) behind, the official said.

At least 14 cars, including some SUVs, were swept away in the water, he said.

After being alerted, police reached the spot and pulled out 10 cars and SUVs with the help of tractors from local villagers.

The cars, however, failed to start due to technical glitches as water had entered the vehicles, the official said. The picnickers were later sent to their homes in other vehicles, he said.

Three other cars were swept away to far-off places, while one was stuck near a bridge pole, he said.

Local police have been asked to put up a board in the area, informing about the danger of sudden water surges at such places, the official said.

Story first published: Monday, August 8, 2022, 15:55 [IST]