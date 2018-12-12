Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
Party20182013
CONG11458
BJP109165
IND43
OTH34
RAJASTHAN - 199
Party20182013
CONG9921
BJP73163
IND137
OTH149
CHHATTISGARH - 90
Party20182013
CONG6839
BJP1549
BSP+71
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
Party20182014
TRS8863
TDP, CONG+2137
AIMIM77
OTH39
MIZORAM - 40
Party20182013
MNF265
IND80
CONG534
OTH10
  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigns, takes responsibility for defeat

    By
    |

    Bhopal, Dec 12: Outgoing Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tendered his resignation to Governor on Wednesday.

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said, "We did not get majority, will not stake claim to form Government, I am going to tender my resignation to the Governor."

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan
    Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    Congress is all set to dislodge 15 years of BJP rule in Madhya Pradesh after winning 114 seats -- two short of majority mark -- in the 230-member assembly.

    Also Read | Madhya Pradesh elections: The delay in the result declaration explained

    BSP chief has assured support to Congress. She said, "Even though we don't agree with many of Congress's policies we have agreed to support them in Madhya Pradesh and if need be in Rajasthan."

    "To keep BJP out of power we have agreed to support Congress in Madhya Pradesh and if need be in Rajasthan, even though we don't agree with many of their policies," said Mayawati.

    Also, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav extended support to Congress in forming the government in Madhya Pradesh.

    As the state BJP President, Chouhan was chosen to become the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on 30 November 2005. He contested a by-election from Budhni assembly constituency the following year, winning his old seat by a margin of over 36,000 votes.

    In 2008, Chouhan retained his Budhni seat by over 41,000 votes, and with it, led the BJP to a second consecutive victory in the state. On 12 December 2008, he was sworn in for his second term.

    On 8 December 2013 he won Legislative Assembly elections in Budhni with 1,28,730 votes and from Vidisha with 73,783 votes. He was also elected as Chief Minister of MP for third term.

    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh shivraj singh chouhan congress bjp

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 11:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 12, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue