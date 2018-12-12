Home News India Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigns, takes responsibility for defeat

Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigns, takes responsibility for defeat

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bhopal, Dec 12: Outgoing Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tendered his resignation to Governor on Wednesday.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said, "We did not get majority, will not stake claim to form Government, I am going to tender my resignation to the Governor."

Congress is all set to dislodge 15 years of BJP rule in Madhya Pradesh after winning 114 seats -- two short of majority mark -- in the 230-member assembly.

BSP chief has assured support to Congress. She said, "Even though we don't agree with many of Congress's policies we have agreed to support them in Madhya Pradesh and if need be in Rajasthan."

"To keep BJP out of power we have agreed to support Congress in Madhya Pradesh and if need be in Rajasthan, even though we don't agree with many of their policies," said Mayawati.

Also, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav extended support to Congress in forming the government in Madhya Pradesh.

As the state BJP President, Chouhan was chosen to become the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on 30 November 2005. He contested a by-election from Budhni assembly constituency the following year, winning his old seat by a margin of over 36,000 votes.

In 2008, Chouhan retained his Budhni seat by over 41,000 votes, and with it, led the BJP to a second consecutive victory in the state. On 12 December 2008, he was sworn in for his second term.

On 8 December 2013 he won Legislative Assembly elections in Budhni with 1,28,730 votes and from Vidisha with 73,783 votes. He was also elected as Chief Minister of MP for third term.