Madhya Pradesh police book Vaishali Takkar's neighbour for abetting suicide

Indore, Oct 16: The Madhya Pradesh police on Monday booked a husband-wife duo for allegedly harassing and abetting Popular TV actress Vaishali Takkar's suicide.

In an alleged suicide note left behind by Takkar revealed that Rahul Navlani, with whom she was in a relationship in the past, was allegedly harassing her and not letting her get married.

A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against Rahul Navlani, the actor's neighbour, and his wife Disha. According to the police, Rahul is missing.

Takkar, who is known for her work in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sasural Simar Ka and Super Sisters, was found hanging at her residence in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday evening. Reportedly, the TV actress died by suicide at her residence.

''Recovered suicide note suggests that she was stressed, was being harassed by former boyfriend. Probe on," ANI quoted ACP M Rahman in a tweet.

She had been living at her home in Indore for over a year. Earlier this year, she reportedly had her Roka ceremony with Kenya-based dental surgeon Abhinandan Singh in April, according to a report in The Times of India.

She had found her partner from a matrimonial website. However, the actress announced that she had called off her wedding. According to reports, Navlani had allegedly sent pictures and videos of Vaishali to her fiance, a dentist, following which the engagement was called off. When her family tried to get her engaged to someone else, Rahul played the same trick.

Takkar made her acting debut with Star Plus's longest-running TV series 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' in which she played Sanjana from 2015 to 2016.

In the years, she was seen in a few other TV shows like 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui', 'Sasural Simar Ka', 'Super Sisters', 'Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara', and 'Manmohini 2'

Monday, October 17, 2022, 17:51 [IST]