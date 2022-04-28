YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    MP: Kamal Nath resigns as CLP leader, Govind Singh replaces him: Sources

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 28: Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has stepped down as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

    Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath resigns as CLP leader, Govind Singh replaces him

    His resignation has been accepted by the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, sources informed news agency PTI. He has been replaced by Govind Singh as the new CLP leader, sources added.

    Nath resigned from the post as per the party's 'one person-one post' policy. The Congress leadership accepted his resignation and approved the appointment of the former minister and seven-time Congress MLA Dr Govind Singh in his place as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), they said.

    In a communication addressed to Nath on Thursday, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K C Venugopal said, "The Congress president has accepted your resignation from the post of Leader, Congress Legislature Party (CLP), Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect."

    Nath had offered to resign from the post as part of the Congress's 'one person-one post' formula, the sources said. The communication further said, "The Congress president has approved the proposal to appoint Dr Govind Singh as the CLP leader." Nath will continue as the state unit chief of Madhya Pradesh, where assembly polls are due in 2023.

    Kamal Nath had served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for about 15 months. After the political turmoil, he lost the position and the party made him the CLP leader. PTI

    More KAMAL NATH News  

    Read more about:

    kamal nath madhya pradesh

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X