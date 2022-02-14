YouTube
    Jabalpur, Feb 14: The Madhya Pradesh High Court's principal seat in Jabalpur and benches in Indore and Gwalior will start hearings in physical mode from Monday after a gap of 35 days amid a drop in COVID-19 cases statewide.

    Madhya Pradesh High Court hearings in physical mode to start from today

    As per the standard operating procedure issued by MP HC principal registrar (vigilance) Pramod Kumar Agrawal, advocates, parties-in-person aged 65 years and above, may make oral requests to the bench for taking up their case for hearing through virtual mode and the concerned bench may consider the request accordingly.

    "It shall be necessary for advocates, parties-in-person entering the court premises to have themselves vaccinated, inoculated by at least first dose of vaccination. Wearing of gowns by the advocates appearing before the High Court shall for time being remain exempt. However, it shall be necessary for the advocates to wear the coat and band," the SOP said.

    It said no person, litigant will be permitted to enter the High Court premises unless there is a specific direction by the court, adding that all stakeholders shall use sanitization devices, wash basins for sanitizing, and cleaning their hands.

    Adherence to social distancing, wearing masks will have to be strictly followed, the SOP asserted. Hearings in physical mode were stopped on January 10 after a rise in COVID-19 cases during the third wave of the pandemic.

    Story first published: Monday, February 14, 2022, 10:29 [IST]
    X