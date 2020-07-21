Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passes away at 85

Indore, July 21: Madhya Pradesh Governor, Lalji Tandon passed away at the age of 85. He was admitted to a hospital a few days ago.

The news of his passing away was confirmed by his son Ashutosh Tandon on Twitter. It may be recalled that following his hospitalisation, Uttar Pradesh Governor, Anandiben Patel was given additional charge of Madhya Pradesh.

Tandon was admitted to the hospital on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.

बाबूजी नहीं रहे — Ashutosh Tandon (@GopalJi_Tandon) July 21, 2020

Union Minister, Smriti Irani took to Twitter to offer her condolences. She said, I am pained to hear about the sad demise of Shri Lalji Tandon. A stalwart , Babuji helped pave the way for many youngsters, guiding us gently on our ideological journey. My condolences to Gopal bhaiya & family. Om Shanti.

Born and brought up in Lucknow, Tandon joined the RSS and erstwhile Jan Sangh at a very young age. He started off as a corporation in the early 1970s. Tandon entered the Upper House of the UP legislature ten years later.

His stature grew when he became an election manager for Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In the 2009 parliamentary elections, he contested from the Lucknow parliamentary seat and beat his rival Rita Bahuguna by 40,000 votes.

In 2014, he paved the way for Rajnath Singh who contested the Lucknow seat. In 2018, he was made the Governor of Bihar. A year later he was shifted to Madhya Pradesh.