Madhya Pradesh government imposes night curfew with immediate effect

India

oi-Prakash KL

Bhopal, Dec 23: Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday imposed a night curfew in the state from 11 pm to 5 amid growing concern over the new coronavirus variant Omicron. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure while advising people to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols.

It has come to effect from Thursday night. "In view of the rapid spread of the Omicron virus in the world, it is the right time for all to remain alert on the issue. The Centre has also issued guidelines to follow social distancing, use face masks and avoid crowded places. We have also decided to impose a night curfew from tonight (Thursday) in the entire state from 11 pm to 5 am and will take some more measures if required to deal with the situation," PTI news quoted Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as saying.

Madhya Pradesh has so far not reported any case of Omicron, classified as a 'variant of concern' by the WHO.

Besides, the government has also decided that in case any coronavirus positive case is detected in the state, the patient will be kept in home isolation if there is enough space in his/her home, he said.

However, if there is lack of space at home, then such person should be admitted in hospital for treatment for the safety of other family members, the CM said.

On Thursday, the state reported 30 new cases of coronavirus, a daily figure not seen in the last several weeks.

The continuous increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi in the last one week is a matter of concern, Chouhan said.

"People keep coming from these states to Madhya Pradesh. Last time also cases started increasing in Maharashtra, then Gujarat and also in Madhya Pradesh. People can't forget the problems faced during the first and the second waves. Whether it was the first wave or the second, it had started from Indore-Bhopal," he said.

The weekly cases in Indore and Bhopal have increased by three times in December as compared to November, the CM said

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 23:56 [IST]