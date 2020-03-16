Madhya Pradesh Floor Test Update: Kamal Nath's government comes to an end

India

Bhopal, Mar 19: Days after the Madhya Pradesh Congress and the BJP held a blame game, the political drama in the state has come to an end with the resignation of Kamal Nath from the chief minister post.

Kamal Nath made the announcement on Friday and slammed the BJP for indulging in horse-trading. With this move by Kamal Nath, a floor test will not be necessary. The BJP would not have to prove its majority in the House.

BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan denies Kamal Nath's claims and said, If a government topples due to their own internal conflict then we can't do anything. You can see that we were not in the game to form or topple a government. They (Congress) should do some self introspection that what gave rise to such situation." #MadhyaPradesh: BJP MLAs show victory sign at the state Assembly in Bhopal.



Congress has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since the party formed a government in the state in 2018. The floor test comes after a BJP delegation met the Governor on Saturday and requested him to conduct a floor test in the Assembly. BJP leaders Gopal Bhargava, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narottam Mishra, and Bhupendra Singh were part of the delegation that met the Governor. Governor also wrote that the test must be conducted in any condition and shouldn’t be postponed, delayed or suspended. Earlier during the day, BJP leaders had alleged the Congress was attempting to stall the test. Governor Lalji Tandon, in a letter to Chief Minister Kamal Nath to call upon him to prove his government’s majority, stated that his “prima facie belief” was that the government had lost the trust of the Assembly and was in minority. Tandon also pointed to the BJP’s claim that the State government was putting “unwanted pressure” on those who’d resigned and other members. "This is a very serious issue and therefore as per the constitutional provisions and for protecting the democratic values, it is necessary that on March 16, soon after my address, you seek the trust vote in the Assembly." Referring to resignations of 22 Congress MLAs, the Governor said: "Based on the above facts, prima facie, I believe that your government has lost the confidence of the House and it is in minority. On Saturday night, Governor Lalji Tandon wrote to Kamal Nath asking him to seek a trust vote in the Assembly soon after the governor address on Monday, saying his government was in minority. Both the parties have issued whips to their MLAs. The week-long political drama saw both the Congress and the BJP herding their MLAs to resorts outside the state due to fears of poaching. While the Congress MLAs returned on Sunday from Jaipur, the BJP too was bringing back its legislators from Haryana to attend the first day of the session on Monday. To add to the ruling Congress' woes, it is yet uncertain whether it will continue getting the support of four Independents, two BSP MLAs and one MLA from the SP. The BJP has 107 seats in the House which now has an effective strength of 222, with the majority mark being 112. After the Speaker accepted the resignation of six Congress MLAs on Saturday, the party now has 108 legislators. These include 16 rebel legislators who have also put in their papers but their resignations are yet to be accepted. The Governor of Madhya Pradesh has told chief minister, Kamal Nath that the trust vote in the assembly should be done by raising of hands. The BJP had said that electronic voting system is not available in the assembly. Madhya Pradesh Minister PC Sharma: They (rebel Congress MLAs who are kept in Bengaluru) are being hypnotized & terrorized and are not allowed by (some people) to come to the state, their families are being harassed. After the Speaker accepted the resignation of six Congress MLAs on Saturday, the party now has 108 legislators. These include 16 rebel legislators who have also put in their papers but their resignations are yet to be accepted. The BJP has 107 seats in the House which now has an effective strength of 222, with the majority mark being 112. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Kamal Nath-led state government has lost its majority and is running away from the floor test in the state assembly. BJP legislators returned to Bhopal in the early hours of Monday in a chartered plane after spending five days at a resort in Haryana. BJP MLAs are on their way to the Legislative Assembly. Modi has discovered a model to kill the democracy - abduct, lure, manage MLAs, says Madhya Pradesh Minister Jitu Patwari Visuals from Madhya Pradesh Assembly in Bhopal; The Madhya Pradesh Governor yesterday wrote to Chief Minister Kamal Nath stating that voting during the trust vote in the Assembly should be done by the 'raising of hands' method. pic.twitter.com/szDVxA442w — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020 Visuals from Madhya Pradesh Assembly in Bhopal Congress MLAs arrive at the Madhya Pradesh State Assembly Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs arrive at the Madhya Pradesh State Assembly Madhya Pradesh: Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP MLAs at the state Assembly in Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/Wm7wtZjjx4 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020 Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP MLAs at the state Assembly in Bhopal. #MadhyaPradesh CM Kamal Nath with his party MLAs at the State Assembly in Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/X2S2whbmzT — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020 CM Kamal Nath with his party MLAs at the State Assembly in Bhopal. #MadhyaPradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and other MLAs assemble at the State Assembly in Bhopal. https://t.co/0Q9qCmjOtS pic.twitter.com/9HOhGp9Gw5 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020 Chief Minister Kamal Nath and other MLAs assemble at the State Assembly in Bhopal. Many legislators could be seen wearing protecting masks in view of the novel coronavirus scare. MLAs arrived at the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly for the budget session amid suspense over holding of a floor test. The motion of confidence has found no place in the List of Business issued by the Assembly Secretariat for Monday, March 16. This means that the trust vote as directed by the Governor is unlikely to take place in Madhya Pradesh today. On Saturday chief minister of MP, Kamal Nath was directed by Governor Lalji Tandon to seek a floor test on Monday. Governor Lalji Tandon who arrived in the Legislative Assembly addressed the House. It is customary for the Governor to address the Assembly when the Budget session begins. Governor Lalji Tandon left shortly after Assembly proceedings began. He said, "All must follow the rules under the Constitution so that dignity of Madhya Pradesh remains protected."