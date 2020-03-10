  • search
    Madhya Pradesh crisis: Floor test likely on March 16 and here are the numbers

    New Delhi, Mar 10: The floor test in Madhya Pradesh is likely to be conducted on March 16. With the Congress crumbling and with the resignation of Jyotiraditya Scindia, the BJP would demand that a floor test be held.

    Following Scindia's resignation, 19 MLAs too have sent their resignations to the speaker of the house. This means that the Congress does not have the required numbers to continue in power.

    Madhya Pradesh crisis: Floor test likely on March 16 and here are the numbers

    After securing 114 seats, the Congress came to power in 2018. The House has 230 members. However the current strength has been reduced to 228. The Congress had gone on to form the government with the support of 121 MLAs, which included four independents, 2 BSP and 1 SP MLA.

    Meanwhile the Congress continued to make efforts to woo Scindia back. However as of now, it appears as though Scindia has not relented.

    Writing was on the wall: Why Scindia decided to quit the Congress

    If the 17 MLAs stick to their decision then the strength of the Congress would come down to 104. In the 228 member House, a party needs 115 seats.

    The BJP on the other hand has 107 MLAs. It needs 8 more MLAs to hit the majority mark. If the rebels extend support to the BJP, then the party will have 124 MLAs.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 12:53 [IST]
