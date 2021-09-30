Madhya Pradesh well collapse: 11 bodies fished out; Search operation to continue for 2 more days

Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan meets PM Modi, discusses development issues

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Sep 30: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday and discussed various development issues related to his state.

This was Chouhan's second visit to the nation capital in around a week. The meeting between the two leaders lasted around an hour. Interacting with the media after the meeting, Chouhan said he discussed with the prime minister several issues and policy initiatives taken by his government.

Chouhan said he also apprised Prime Minister Modi about the COVID-19 situation in the state and added that the pandemic is under control and the vaccination is underway in full swing. Praising Modi, the chief minister said his energy is "inspirational" and his ideas help in drafting policies.

Last week, Chouan had met BJP president J P Nadda and Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and R K Singh. The chief ministers of BJP-ruled states are frequently visiting the national capital and meeting the party's central leadership. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur have visited Delhi a few times this month.

The BJP this year changed the chief ministers of three states -- Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Karnataka. PTI