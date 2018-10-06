Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: Samajwadi Party releases list of 6 candidates

Bhopal, Oct 6: Samajwadi Party has on Saturday released its list of six candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2018.

Earlier in the day, Akhilesh Yadav said he would consult the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, as he has "waited too long" for the Congress.

"We have waited too long for the Congress. How much longer should we wait? We will now consult the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP), with which we had an alliance, and the BSP for the coming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh," Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced poll dates for five states. Legislative elections in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 28 and the counting will be held on December 11.

The 230-seat Madhya Pradesh assembly will go to polls along with Mizoram. The Model Code of Conduct comes into force with immediate effect, Election Commissioner OP Rawat said.

The last date for candidates to file nomination will be November 9 and scrutiny of nomination will be on November 12.