    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh Corona vaccine

    Madhya Pradesh announces free corona vaccine for all adults

    Bhopal, Apr 21: The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that all people above the age of 18 years will be offered COVID-19 vaccine free of cost in the state from May 1.

    Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the announcement here.

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan
    In current circumstances, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given relief by opening vaccination for all those above 18 years of age from May 1.

    'A detailed guidelines of the Government of India will be issued later, but the people above the age of 18 will be vaccinated for free in Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan said.

    The chief minister said if COVID-19 is to be curbed, then the chain of its infection must be broken and for this, people need to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

    He urged people to impose janata curfew (public curfew) in their localities till April 30 to break the transmission chain.

    On April 19, the Centre had announced that everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination from May 1, while private hospitals and states will be able to buy doses from manufacturers.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 18:10 [IST]
    X