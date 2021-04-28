YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh Corona vaccine death

    Madhya Pradesh: 34-year-old woman hangs self after husband dies of COVID-19 in Indore

    By
    |

    Indore, Apr 28: A 34-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide after learning about her husband''s death due to COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh''s Indore city on Wednesday, police said.

    Madhya Pradesh: 34-year-old woman hangs self after husband dies of COVID-19 in Indore

    Neha Pawar allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan at her home in Bijalpur area of the city, assistant sub- inspector Kundanmal Raigar of Rajendra Nagar police station said.

    The victim, a professor at a city-based college, was in shock after returning from the hospital, where her husband Pawan Pawar (35) succumbed to the infection in the morning hours, the official said.

    Karnataka logs new high, reports 39,047 new Covid-19 cases; 22,596 from Bengaluru Urban alone Karnataka logs new high, reports 39,047 new Covid-19 cases; 22,596 from Bengaluru Urban alone

    Pawan had been selected as a deputy ranger of the forest department. However, his training was cancelled due to the pandemic, he said, adding that a detailed probe will be conducted into the suicide.

    MORE madhya pradesh NEWS

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 28, 2021, 22:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 28, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X