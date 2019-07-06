  • search
    Maa Durga, not Jai Shri Ram which is associated with Bengali culture: Amartya Sen

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 06: Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen said unlike 'Maa Durga', the 'Jai Sri Ram' slogan is not associated with the Bengali culture and it is used as "a pretext to beat up people".

    It is 'Maa Durga' who is omnipresent in the lives of Bengalis, Sen said while speaking at a programme in the Jadavpur University here.

    Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen
    Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen

    "Jai Sri Ram slogan is not associated with the Bengali culture," he said, adding that even Ram Navami is "gaining popularity" nowadays and he had "never heard of it before".

    "I asked my four-year-old grandchild who is your favourite deity? She replied that it is Maa Durga. Maa Durga is so much omnipresent in our lives," he said.

    "What I feel is slogans like Jai Sri Ram are used as pretexts to beat up people," the economist said.

    Muddled thinking, says Amartya Sen on 10% reservation policy

    Sen's comment came in the backdrop of a section of the people in several parts of the country forcing others to chant 'Jai Sri Ram' and beating them up if they refuse.

    Speaking on poverty, Sen said only rising income level of the poor people would not reduce their plight.

    "Poverty can be reduced by basic healthcare, proper education and social security," he added.

    Saturday, July 6, 2019, 10:50 [IST]
