Lynching: Comply with our order or face music, SC to states

New Delhi, Sep 7: The Supreme Court has directed states to comply with its anti-mob lynching verdict of September 13. If this is not done, then chief secretaries of the state face the prospect of being summoned by to court, the Bench said.

Attorney General of India, K K Venugopal told the court that the Centre has set up an empowered group of ministers to consider the nature of the legislation to be brought in to curb mob lynching.

The court gave the states one week's time to implement its verdict providing the procedure to prevent mob lynching.