Lunar Eclipse 2021: Negative effects on pregnant women; Do's and Don'ts one should follow

Total Lunar Eclipse and Blood Moon coming together today: When, Where and How to watch the supermoon

Lunar eclipse: Cyclone Yaas spoils it for enthusiasts in Bengal

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, May 27: Overcast skies due to Cyclone Yaas prevented enthusiasts from briefly watching a lunar eclipse in Kolkata and several other parts of West Bengal on Wednesday.

The partial eclipse of the moon started at around 3:15 pm and ended at 6:22 pm.

It would have been visible in Kolkata from 6:15 pm, the time of moonrise, to 6:22 pm, but the overcast sky played spoilsport, a senior astrophysicist told PTI.

For several parts of India, the moon was below the eastern horizon during the eclipse.

Cyclone Yaas: Kolkata, among other districts to receive moderate rainfall

"For cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, the eclipse could not be seen as during the eclipse phase, the moon was below the horizon at these places," he said.

The total lunar eclipse was visible mostly from Eastern Asia, the Pacific Ocean, most parts of North and South America and Australia.

The next total lunar eclipse will occur on May 16, 2022, but, it will not be visible from the Indian subcontinent.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, May 27, 2021, 9:22 [IST]