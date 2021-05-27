YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone yass
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lunar eclipse: Cyclone Yaas spoils it for enthusiasts in Bengal

    By
    |

    Kolkata, May 27: Overcast skies due to Cyclone Yaas prevented enthusiasts from briefly watching a lunar eclipse in Kolkata and several other parts of West Bengal on Wednesday.

    The partial eclipse of the moon started at around 3:15 pm and ended at 6:22 pm.

    Lunar eclipse: Cyclone Yaas spoils it for enthusiasts in Bengal

    It would have been visible in Kolkata from 6:15 pm, the time of moonrise, to 6:22 pm, but the overcast sky played spoilsport, a senior astrophysicist told PTI.

    For several parts of India, the moon was below the eastern horizon during the eclipse.

    Cyclone Yaas: Kolkata, among other districts to receive moderate rainfallCyclone Yaas: Kolkata, among other districts to receive moderate rainfall

    "For cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, the eclipse could not be seen as during the eclipse phase, the moon was below the horizon at these places," he said.

    The total lunar eclipse was visible mostly from Eastern Asia, the Pacific Ocean, most parts of North and South America and Australia.

    The next total lunar eclipse will occur on May 16, 2022, but, it will not be visible from the Indian subcontinent.

    More LUNAR ECLIPSE News  

    Read more about:

    lunar eclipse cyclone

    Story first published: Thursday, May 27, 2021, 9:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 27, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X