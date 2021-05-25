Super Blood Moon on May 26: All you need to know

Lunar Eclipse 2021: Sutak kaal, Dos and Don'ts to follow during Chandra Grahan

New Delhi, May 25: The first lunar eclipse of 2021 is set to grace the sky on May 26. People in north eastern parts of India (except Sikkim), some parts of West Bengal, some costal parts of Odisha and Andaman and Nicobar Islands would be able to witness the supermoon.

The partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 15 hours 15 minutes IST. The total phase will begin at 16 hours 39 minutes IST. The total phase will end at 16 hours 58 minutes IST. The partial phase will end at 18 hours 23 minutes IST.

Lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the Earth comes in between the Sunand the Moon and when all the three objects are aligned. A total lunar eclipse will occur when the whole Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth and the partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a part of the Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth.

Lunar Eclipse 2021: Sutak Timings

Sutak starts 9 hours before the lunar eclipse and this period is considered inauspicious. During this period, people follow the Sutak and refrain from doing religious activities and no new work is performed. There will be no effect of the Sutak in the lunar eclipse occurring on May 26. This eclipse will not be visible with the eyes, hence 'sutak' period will not be valid.

Dos and Don'ts to follow during Chandra Grahan

In India, lunar eclipse is considered as inauspicious and refrain from eating or cooking.

Pregnant women are advised to be extra cautious.

Lunar eclipses are not effective as Solar eclipses and safe to watch directly through eyes.

According to Indian mythology, one should chant holy mantras like the Mahamrityunjay mantra. This decreases the harmful impact of negative energy caused by the eclipse.

People put Tulsi leaves to the food items to avoid the negative energy.One should avoid eating and drinking during the eclipse phase too.

People also advise to not step out during the grahan it may radiate harmful rays.

It is believed that during pregnancy when a pregnant woman watches a lunar eclipse, the baby will have a cleft lip.

Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 9:30 [IST]