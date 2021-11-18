Lunar Eclipse 2021: Is it auspicious to watch one?

What are the rare types of Moon to watch out for and what they mean?

New Delhi, Nov 18: The partial lunar eclipse that will take place starting November 18 will be the longest since the one that occurred in the 15th century. The one to take place this month will span over six hours.

According to Hindu scriptures, a lunar eclipse takes place when the demon God Rahu holds the Sun and the Moon by the mouth. Since it involves a demon God, the event emits a lot of negativity.

The eclipse will begin between 6.02 and 12.30 UTC (11.30 am to 5.33 pm IST). This occurrence takes place when the Sun, Earth and Moon will come into alignment forming a partial lunar eclipse.

You should bathe after a lunar eclipse. Some religious entities suggest that you should have a bath with cold water after a lunar eclipse.

The entities also say that food should be avoided at this time. Not only is the body under threat from negative energy, but so is the food.

Further the myths also state that one must not sleep during the lunar eclipse. Avoid sitting on an animal it is also said.

The November 19 Lunar Eclipse will sustain its record for another 4,000 years. The next six hour Lunar Eclipse will take place next on October 9 2489. The last time there was such a long lunar eclipse was on November 9 2003. It spanned for six hours and three minutes. However it was a full and not a partial lunar eclipse.

Why is a lunar eclipse important?

Starting November 18 several parts of the world will witness the longest partial lunar eclipse which would span over for six hours. The partial lunar eclipse will be visible in across the world in North America, South America, Europe and parts of Asia, including India.

The last time the world witnessed such a long partial lunar eclipse was on February 18 1440. In India the partial lunar eclipse will be visible in parts of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and neighbouring regions.

