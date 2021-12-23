Ludhiana court blast: Punjab Dy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa meets patients

Scared of getting infected with coronavirus, son refuses to cremate mother in Ludhiana

New Delhi, Dec 23: Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa visited the hospital to meet the injured patients from the Ludhiana District Court explosion.

"Patients have minor injuries. One of them said the explosion sound was too loud as if a building fell. Pakistan doesn't want us stable," Randhawa is quoted as saying by news agency ANI after meeting the patients.

A man has been killed in a blast that took place in a court complex in Ludhiana, Punjab, on Thursday.

Four persons people have suffered injuries in the incident. The blast took place in the second story of the district court complex when the court was in session. The area has been cordoned off and fire tenders have reached the spot. The court complex at Ludhiana is in the heart of the city and is near the District Commissioner's office.

"We cannot comment on anything. Only the experts can tell the kind of explosives used, but the district, state, & central forensics are on it. Every crowded place is on alert, the public should also be careful," Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya, said.

Story first published: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 17:08 [IST]