YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ludhiana court blast: Punjab Dy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa meets patients

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 23: Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa visited the hospital to meet the injured patients from the Ludhiana District Court explosion.

      Ludhiana Court Complex blast looks like IED attack, say intelligence sources | Oneindia News

      "Patients have minor injuries. One of them said the explosion sound was too loud as if a building fell. Pakistan doesn't want us stable," Randhawa is quoted as saying by news agency ANI after meeting the patients.

      Ludhiana court blast: Punjab Dy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa meets patients

      A man has been killed in a blast that took place in a court complex in Ludhiana, Punjab, on Thursday.

      Ludhiana court blast: MHA seeks report, NIA likely to take over probe Ludhiana court blast: MHA seeks report, NIA likely to take over probe

      Four persons people have suffered injuries in the incident. The blast took place in the second story of the district court complex when the court was in session. The area has been cordoned off and fire tenders have reached the spot. The court complex at Ludhiana is in the heart of the city and is near the District Commissioner's office.

      "We cannot comment on anything. Only the experts can tell the kind of explosives used, but the district, state, & central forensics are on it. Every crowded place is on alert, the public should also be careful," Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya, said.

      More LUDHIANA News  

      Read more about:

      ludhiana punjab

      Story first published: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 17:08 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 23, 2021
      For Daily Alerts
      Best Deals and Discounts
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X