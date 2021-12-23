Ludhiana court blast: MHA seeks report, NIA likely to take over probe

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 23: The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from the Punjab government following the blast that took place inside the Ludhiana court complex.

The blast that took place at 12.25 pm today killed one and injured four. While it was earlier reported that two persons were killed, the police have confirmed only one death.

A team of the National Investigation Agency will reach the blast site and may soon take over the probe following an official order from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The blast took place in the second story of the district court complex when the court was in session. The area has been cordoned off and fire tenders have reached the spot. The court complex at Ludhiana is in the heart of the city and is near the District Commissioner's office.

Ludhiana court blast: Police do not rule out a human bomb

The explosion took place in the washroom of the third floor at around 12.25 pm. The third floor of the building houses 8 courtrooms. Reports said that the lawyers were on strike and that is why the number of advocates present at the premises was lesser than usual.

While initially it was said that two persons were killed, the police have confirmed the death of one person. The police also suspects that the deceased could be the prime suspect.

The blast damaged the roof and walls of the toilet. Following the explosion a grill from the bathroom reel on the vehicles parked on the ground floor. The cause of the blast is not known as yet and police are investigating the same.

Following the incident the entire premises was vacated and the proceedings were also stopped. Commissioner of Police, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar is learning the probe, while the forensic teams and dog squads have been pressed into service.

"An explosion was heard near the record room on the second floor of the Ludhiana Court complex. One person died, two persons were injured in the incident. Bomb disposal team and forensics team have been called from Chandigarh for investigation," the police commissioner told ANI. He also said that the situation inside the court complex was under control and there was no need to panic.

Man killed, several hurt in Ludhiana court complex explosion

All the four adjoining 6 storey buildings of the district court complex have been cordoned off and there is heavy police presence in the area. The National Investigation Agency has rushed a two member team from its Chandigarh office.

Disturbing news of a blast at Ludhiana court complex. Saddened to know about the demise of 2 individuals, Praying for the recovery of those injured. @PunjabPoliceInd must get to the bottom of this. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 23, 2021

Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi said that he is going to Ludhiana. Some anti-national elements are doing such acts as the Assembly elections are nearing. The government is on alert and those found guilty will not be spared, Channi also said.

The incident comes close on the heels of incidents of sacrilege. On Saturday a man from UP was lynched after an alleged attempt to commit sacrilege into the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple.

Punjab has also had a drone problem in the recent past. Several drone sightings from Pakistan have been reported. In one incident, the drones had also dropped off arms and ammunition.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 16:19 [IST]