LSACT Admission Test: Rs 2 lakh for topper, check full scholarship list

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 06: The Law School Admission Council or LSAC has announced that it will award 53 merit scholarships and 3 essay scholarships to students who take the Law School Admission Test India 2022. More details are available on the official website.

The LSAC Global Topper Scholarships will be awarded to students who score highest in the LSAT India exam this year. The top 50 LSAT Scholarships will be awarded to students who score the highest in the LSAT exam this year.

The Shamnad Basheer Access to Justice Scholarship is based on an essay competition. This year's topic is "The impact of Social Media - Is it promoting inclusivity or widening the gap?". Students need to write an essay arguing for or against the topic and send in their entry by 06 May, 2022 at discoverlawscholarship@lsac.org. The essay competition is applicable only for LSAT-India candidates applying to a full-time five year law programme at a LSAC Global Law Alliance College," read an official statement.

"Each essay will be judged based on originality, relevance to topic, comprehensiveness, structure, analysis, understanding, interpretation and conclusions regarding diversity in the legal profession. The esteemed judges would be drawn from the legal fraternity represented by law practitioners, academia and policy makers," it also said.

"The scholarships would cover the tuition and boarding / hostel fees for the first year of a five-year law program at any LSAC Global Law Alliance college," LSAC further noted.

Topper: Rs 2 lakh

Second: Rs 1 lakh

Third: Rs 1 lakh

Four and five: Rs 50,000

Six to 25: Rs 25,000

25 to 50: Rs 15,000

Story first published: Monday, December 6, 2021, 13:32 [IST]