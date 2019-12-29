LS Speaker Om Birla urges Rajasthan govt to act sensitively over infants deaths in Kota Hospital

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Jaipur, Dec 29: The tragic deaths of the infants at a government hospital in Kota district of Rajasthan has shocked the state. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday has expressed his concern over this tragic incident and urged the state government to act with sensitivity.

The Lok Sabha speaker, representing the Kota parliamentary constituency today had visited JK Lone Maternal and Child Hospital to take stock of the situation where 77 infants have reportedly died in the last 24 days.

Birla also directed the officials to make adequate measures to ensure such incidents do not take place in future.

Accorindg to PTI, Birla took on to Twitter and wrote in Hindi, "The untimely death of 77 infants in 24 days in the largest hospital in Kota-Bundi parliamentary constituency is a matter of serious concern. The state government should act with sensitivity so that such incidents do not occur in future."

He also added, "The untimely death of any infant due to lack of medical equipment and resources is worrying. According to the advice of doctors, the availability of necessary life-saving equipment and resources will be ensured in the next 15 days by public support."

While his visit to the hospital, Birla termed the death of newborns tragic and painful.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had held a high-level review meeting on the infants' deaths at at the hospital in Kota on Saturday.

Om Birla refers bankruptcy code amendment bill to standing committee

Besides this the chief minister has also instructed health department officials to take proper care of newborns in all hospitals in the state and do intensive monitoring. He also gave directions to set up a high-level committee of expert doctors and subject experts in the case of deaths to submit a report at the earliest, as reported by PTI.

According to a report by the superintendent of JK Lon Hospital, 77 children died till December 24 this year, while a total of 940 infants died this year. Amid this, 12 infants died this week, two of them on Friday.