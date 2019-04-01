LS polls: Rajasthan voting trend suggests, people vote for party in power

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, Apr 01: There are 25 parliamentary seats up for grabs in Rajasthan and if trends of the past are anything to go by, then the voter usually goes with the ruling party in the state.

Going by the trends of 2004, 2009 and 2014, the voter has given the party to that party, which is ruling in the state. In the 2004 elections, the state was ruled by the BJP and in the Lok Sabha elections, the party won 21 of the 25 seats.

In 2009, the Congress was in power in the state. In the Lok Sabha polls, the party ended up with 20 Lok Sabha seats.

In 2014, the BJP registered a thumping victory winning all 25 seats. That year, the BJP was in power in Rajasthan. The trend clearly shows that the party with the maximum MLAs in the state have had an impact on the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections.

The state is currently ruled by the Congress, which has 101 MLAs. The BJP on the other hand has 73 MLAs in the Rajasthan assembly.