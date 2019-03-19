LS polls 2019: Uttam Kumar Reddy to contest from Nalgonda seat

New Delhi, Mar 19: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy would be the party's candidate from Nalgonda in the Lok Sabha polls.

The list of candidates announced by the party late on Monday night includes Madhu Yashki Goud (Nizamabad), M Anjan Kumar Yadav (Secunderabad), Ch Vamshichand Reddy (Mahabubnagar), Firoz Khan (Hyderabad), Mallu Ravi (Nagarkurnool-SC), Komatireddy Venkat Reddy (Bhongir) and Dommati Sambaiah (Warangal-SC) from Telangana.

Uttam Kumar Reddy is the current MLA from Huzurnagar. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi would be Firoz Khan's rival in Hyderabad.

The party had earlier released a list with eight candidates. The total number of seats in Telangana is 17.