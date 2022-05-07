YouTube
    LPG prices hiked: 14 tips to save gas in your kitchen

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    The last time the rates of LPG were hiked was in March 2022. The price of the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was hiked by Rs 102 last week.

    New Delhi, May 07: Cooking gas cylinders are set to get costlier. The price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 50.

    The 14.2 kg cylinder will now sell for Rs 999.50 in Delhi, an ANI report said. The last time the rates of LPG were hiked was in March 2022.

    The price of the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was hiked by Rs 102 last week. The cylinder earlier price was at 2,253 and with the hike it costs Rs 2,355.50.

    The price of the 5 kg cylinder costs Rs 655.

    Previous the 19 kg commercial cylinder LPG was hiked by Rs 250. Further the price of commercial LPG was hiked by Rs 105 in March.

    The price rise comes at a time when the rates of petrol and diesel are already soaring high. Oil companies have been increasing the LPG rates due t the sharp surge in global energy prices due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

    Tips to save gas in your kitchen:

    Wipe your plates and pans dry. Don't use gas when the vessels have water droplets on them. Use a kitchen towel to wipe them dry

    Check pipes, burners and regulators for leaks. Small leaks go unnoticed and this will finish your gas sooner

    Don't overcook food. Keep an eye on the cooking time and check to see if all ingredients require cooking. Use a microwave to heat if needed

    While cooking use a lid to cover your pan. Using a lid will ensure flames reach their sides and this would help in cooking more efficiently

    Boil water and and keep it in a thermos flask. Next time you cook do not use the gas to boil water and make use of the water in the flask instead

    Cook use low heat or simmer the gas. Try to steam your vegetables instead of boiling them

    Always make sure you have the right portions when you cook. Measure what you cook so that you do not end up cooking more unnecessarily

    Use a pressure cooker as pressurised steam ends up cooking faster while using lesser amount of gas

    Clean your burners regularly. This will help you save more fuel

    Keep your ingredients ready. Some have the tendency to turn the gas on and then hunt or the ingredients.

    Use the right cookware and make sure you match the size of your recipes. Larger cookware takes up more gas to get heated up

    Soak your food before cooking them. Soaking unlocks the nutrition stores in the food and speeds up the cooking process

    Since your cookware retains heat from the flames, switch off the flame before you finish cooking. The heat from the cookware is enough to complete the process

    Thaw food and then cook. Do not thaw it on the stove as this ends up using more LPG

