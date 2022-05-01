After petrol and diesel, commercial LPG cylinder gets costlier, price hiked by Rs 43.5

LPG price hike: Cooking Gas gets costlier by Rs 50 per cylinder from today; first increase since October 2021

Commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 250; here's how much it costs from Apr 1

LPG price increased by Rs 102.50, 19-kg cylinder to cost Rs 2355.50 from today; check revised rate here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 01: The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder on Sunday was increased by Rs 102.50. The cylinder will now cost Rs 2355.50, up from Rs 2253 before.

In addition, a 5-kg LPG cylinder now costs Rs 655.

The price hike is due to a rise in global energy prices as a result of the Ukraine situation and supply worries.

However, it is reassuring that the price increase has occurred in commercial gas cylinders rather than domestic LPG cylinders.

With this, the prices of LPG cylinders for commercial purposes across different states will increase.

In Delhi the 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost 2355.50 as against the previous level of ₹2253 per cylinder. Also, the 5kg LPG cylinder in the national capital will be priced at ₹655 from now on.

In Mumbai, commercial LPG price will cost ₹2,307 as against ₹2205 per cylinder.

In Kolkata, a commercial LPG cylinder will cost ₹2,455 for a 19-kg cylinder instead of ₹2,351. Similarly, in Chennai instead of ₹2,406, commercail LPG will cost ₹2,508 from May 1.

On March 22, the price of subsidised domestic LPG cylinder was increased by ₹50. Earlier, after 6 October 2021, there was no change in the rate of domestic LPG cylinders.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, May 1, 2022, 12:35 [IST]