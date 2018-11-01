LPG price hiked again by Rs 2.94 per cylinder: Here's how much you have need to pay

New Delhi, Nov 1: LPG or cooking gas prices were increased on Wednesday, marking the sixth monthly increase in a row since June. The price of subsidised LPG gas cylinders was hiked by Rs 2.94 per cylinder and Rs 60 per cylinder for the non-subsidised category.

Indian Oil Corp said in a statement that there is a marginal increase of 2.94 rupees per 14.2 kilograms LPG cylinder from 502.40 rupees in October to 505.34 rupees in November in Delhi for the month of November.

The new LPG rates will be applicable to LPG cylinders in Delhi in November.

Indian Oil said Wednesday's increase in LPG prices was "due to change in international price and foreign exchange fluctuations". It also said that the actual impact on subsidised domestic LPG customers is mainly due to GST (Goods and Services Tax).

For the month of November, LPG consumers will pay Rs. 505.34 per cylinder at subsidised rates, and Rs. 939 per cylinder at non-subsidised rates. Since June, the subsidised LPG prices have been raised by a total Rs. 14.13 per cylinder in Delhi.

Indian Oil said the subsidy transfer in the customer's bank account has been increased to Rs. 433.66 per cylinder in the next month, as against Rs. 376.60 per cylinder this month.

The government subsidises 12 LPG cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household in a year. It provides the subsidy amount directly in the consumer's bank account. The consumer has to bear the market price for additional LPG cylinders in a year.

This subsidy amount varies from month to month depending on the changes in the average international benchmark LPG and foreign exchange rates.

(with PTI inputs)