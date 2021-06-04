Low pressure area likely to form over north Bay of Bengal on June 11: IMD

Above normal in Central India, monsoon likely to be normal in north and south: IMD

Kolkata, June 04: A low pressure area is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal on June 11 and catalyse the advance of southwest monsoon into West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, and Bihar, the Met department said here on Friday.

Fairly widespread rainfall with heavy showers at isolated places is likely to occur over eastern India owing to the low pressure system. "A low pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around June 11," regional Met director G K Das said.

"Under its influence, southwest monsoon is likely to advance into most parts of West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Sikkim and some parts of Bihar and Chhattisgarh," he said.

The southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala on Thursday.

Friday, June 4, 2021, 23:40 [IST]