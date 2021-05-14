'Love You Zindagi' viral video Covid-19 patient dies in emergency ward; Sonu Sood tweets 'Life is so unfair'

New Delhi, May 14: The Covid patient, who featured in the Love You Zindagi viral video, has passed away, tweets Dr Monika Langeh.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Langeh wrote, "I am very sorry..we lost the brave soul.. Om shanti... please pray for the family and the kid to bear this loss."

Actor Sonu Sood also mourned her demise. He said, "So so sad, never ever she would have imagined that she won't be able to see her family again. Life is so unfair. So many lives which deserved to live are lost. No matter how normal our life becomes but we will never be able to come out of this phase."

So so sad, never ever she would have imagined that she won't be able to see her family again. Life is so unfair. So many lives which deserved to live are lost. No matter how normal our life becomes but we will never be able to come out of this phase. https://t.co/jZBQtiTD2l — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 13, 2021

Earlier this week, Dr Langeh had shared a video of a 30-year-old woman who was under NIV support. Since the ICU is full, she was getting all her treatment in the COVID emergency ward.

For the past 10 days, she was admitted there and had got doses of Remdesivir and Plasma Therapy. Despite being in such a sad condition, her mind was in positive and was not giving up.

In the 20 second long clip, the woman was spotted swaying to the tunes of Love You Zindagi from Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt's 2016 f Bollywood hit Dear Zindagi, 'Love You Zindagi' in the emergency ward so as to boost her morale. The doctor called her a 'strong girl' with a 'strong will power' in the post and summarized her amazing spirit by writing "Never lose the Hope."

Her story went viraland it garnered 4,43,900 views and counting. Netizens loved her spirit and lauded her in the comments section.

Story first published: Friday, May 14, 2021, 10:48 [IST]