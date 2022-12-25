YouTube
    Love jihad angle in Tunisha Sharma 's death? BJP MLA Ram Kadam assures 100% justice

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    The police have confirmed that Tunisha was in a relationship with Sheezan Khan and the couple broke up 15 days ago following which Tunisha reportedly went into depression.

    Mumbai, Dec 25: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ram Kadam on Sunday gave a "love jihad" spin to the high-profile suicide case of actor Tunisha Sharma in Maharashtra.

    Tunisha Sharma's death took communal angle after the police arrested Sheezan Khan, her co-actor in a case of abetment to suicide on Saturday.

    Tunisha Sharma s death
    Representational Image

    "What was the reason for the suicide? Is there love-jihad in this? Or is there some other issue. Investigation will reveal the truth, but Tunisha Sharma's family will 100 per cent get justice. And if this is a case of love jihad, then the police will also probe what organisations are behind it and who the conspirators are," he added.

    Based on a complaint filed by Sharma's mother, the Waliv police registered a case against Sheezan M Khan, under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and arrested him, the station house office of Waliv police station told news agency PTI. Her mother in her complaint claimed Sharma and Khan were in love and blamed the latter for her daughter's extreme step, the police said.

    Tunisha Sharma started her career with 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap'. She was also part of shows such as 'Ishq Subhan Allah', 'Gabbar Poonchwala', 'Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh', and 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat'. Apart from small screen, the actress appeared in Bollywood movies including 'Fitoor', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh', and 'Dabangg 3'.

    On the other hand, Parth Zutshi, another of Tunisha's co-stars, appeared before the cops in connection with the case. "I was called for questioning by police and was asked general questions. I can't comment on her relations, I don't have any idea, it was her internal matter," he told the media. Parth also stated that though Tunisha had been stressed, she did not take any kind of drugs.

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    Other articles published on Dec 25, 2022
    X