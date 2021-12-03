Lost followers? Several users complain about drop in follower count: Here’s what really happened

Sadhguru takes on Twitter asks citizens not to prevent kids from burning firecrackers

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 03: Twitter users in India on Thursday complained about losing their followers on a massive scale on the micro-blogging platform.

According to the Twitterati, the follower drop count ranges from hundreds to thousands. What is even more surprising is that newly appointed Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal himself witnessed a significant loss of followers.

This is not the first time that the netizens have complained about such issue.

Earlier in June, many users including imminent personalities, including actor Anupam Kher, tweeted about losing 80,000 followers within a few days.

At that time, Twitter, in a statement, had said that it "regularly challenges accounts to validate or confirm account details, like a password or phone number, to better protect the integrity of the conversation on Twitter."

Story first published: Friday, December 3, 2021, 1:00 [IST]