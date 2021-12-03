YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lost followers? Several users complain about drop in follower count: Here’s what really happened

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 03: Twitter users in India on Thursday complained about losing their followers on a massive scale on the micro-blogging platform.

    Lost followers? Several users complain about drop in follower count: Here’s what really happened

    According to the Twitterati, the follower drop count ranges from hundreds to thousands. What is even more surprising is that newly appointed Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal himself witnessed a significant loss of followers.

    This is not the first time that the netizens have complained about such issue.

    Earlier in June, many users including imminent personalities, including actor Anupam Kher, tweeted about losing 80,000 followers within a few days.

    At that time, Twitter, in a statement, had said that it "regularly challenges accounts to validate or confirm account details, like a password or phone number, to better protect the integrity of the conversation on Twitter."

    More TWITTER News  

    Read more about:

    twitter

    Story first published: Friday, December 3, 2021, 1:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 3, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X