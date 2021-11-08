One held for posting objectionable pic of Lord Ram on WhatsApp group

Ayodhya: Ram Naam Bank, whose only 'currency' is Lord Ram, announces 'bonus' for account holders

Lord Ram was born into Nishad family: BJP ally Sanjay Nishad's remarks kick up row

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 08: Sanjay Nishad, chief of BJP's ally Nishad Party has kicked up a controvercy saying that Lord Ram was born in a Nishad family and that he was not the son of King Dashrath.

Responding to his remarks, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi sought an explanation from RSS' chief Mohan Bhagwat.

"RSS' chief Mohan Bhagwat who is an expert in DNA should clarify the Nishad Party chief's reported statement (Lord Ram was born in a Nishad family and that he was not the son of King Dashrath). BJP & RSS' prominent leaders should speak on this" said Asaduddin Owaisi.

The BJP and the Nishad Party will contest the upcoming assembly polls together in Uttar Pradesh.

Recently Sanjay Nishad was in the news for his demand that the BJP should project him as a deputy chief minister face in the elections. He claimed that Nishads (fishermen) constitute about 18 percent of total votes and play a deciding role on 160 assembly seats.

The Nishad Party had contested the 2017 assembly elections in alliance with the Peace Party led by Dr Ayub and contested 72 seats. Its candidate Vijay Mishra had won from Gyanpur in Bhadohi district.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the party entered into an alliance with the BJP and Sanjay Nishad's son Praveen Nishad was nominated from Sant Kabir Nagar wherefrom he won the elections.

Recently, a news channel had done a sting operation on Sanjay Nishad wherein he purportedly claimed that he sells party tickets in the elections. However, he had termed the episode as a conspiracy against him.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, November 8, 2021, 15:54 [IST]