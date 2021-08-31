Looks nice: Amarinder Singh contradicts Rahul Gandhi statement over Jallianwala

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 31: Pubjab Chief Mininster Amarinder Singh on Tuesday contradicted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement criticising the Jallianwala Bagh renovation, which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

    "I don't know what has been removed. To me it looks very nice," said Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh over the renovation of the Jallianwala Bagh.

    Rahul termed the government's revamp of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial an "insult to martyrs", saying only a person who does not know the meaning of martyrdom can inflict such an insult.

    The former Congress chief's attack came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated to the nation the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial. During the event, Modi also digitally inaugurated the museum galleries at the memorial.

    The event also showcased the multiple development initiatives undertaken by the government to upgrade the complex.

    Tagging a report on the social media outrage over the revamp of the memorial, Gandhi tweeted, "Only a person who does not know the meaning of martyrdom can inflict such an insult on the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh."

    amarinder singh punjab

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 17:22 [IST]
    X