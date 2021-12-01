Covid test must for travelers from 'omicron-hit countries' on arrival at Delhi airport

Arrivals remain smooth in Delhi as new Omicron norms for travel kicks in

Omicron: From Europe to Bangladesh, here is a list of at-risk countries

Rs 500 for RT-PCR, Rs 4,000 for faster RAT, up to 6 hours wait: What Omicron travel curbs mean to you

Looking to travel? Check list of state-wise air travel curbs amid 'Omicron scare'

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 01: As we take to the skies, in this pandemic situation of COVID-19, various state governments have issued fresh guidelines for passengers arriving at their airports amid a new, highly dangerous South Africa variant Omicron.

The Omicron variant was first discovered in South Africa and few cases have now spread to 20 countries.

If you planning to travel, please ensure you check the state-wise guidelines of the city/state you are travelling to and comply with the same to ensure a hassle-free journey.

Maharashtra/ Mumbai

All international travellers arriving from at-risk nations will have to undergo 7 day institutional quarantine and 7 day home quarantine.

Travellers will be asked to pay or the quarantine facility at designated hotels.

The passengers will also be required take RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 on the second, fourth and seventh days after arrival.

Those passengers who test positive will be shifted to a hospital and those testing negative will have to undergo additional seven day quarantine at home.

International passengers will have to submit a declaration detailing the countries they have visited in the past 15 days.

This would be crossed checked by the immigration on arrival. Incorrect information will attract punishment under the Disaster Management Act 2005.

Domestic travellers in Maharashtra travelling within the state will either have to be fully vaccinated or carry an RT-PCR test report conducted within 48 hours of the time of arrival.

Domestic passengers from other states will have to carry a negative report conducted within 48 hours of arrival.

Karnataka/Bengaluru

Those travelling from Omicron-affected countries will have to take mandatory RT-PCR test after landing in Bengaluru. If tested positive, they will have to stay in and around the airport.

Negative RT-PCR is mandatory for those travelling to Karnataka from Kerala and Maharashtra.

Students who have travelled to Karnataka from Kerala 16 days ago have to undergo RT-PCR test again.

Students from Kerala staying in hostels will have to get the tests done again on the 7th day after the first report.

Strict checks have been put in place on the areas bordering Maharashtra and Kerala.

Madhya Pradesh/ Bhopal

All air passengers arriving at the Bhopal airport will now have to undergo the RT-PCR test for COVID-19 detection before entering the city, if they fail to present a recent test report.

The RT-PCR test reports of passengers coming to bus stands and railway stations in the Madhya Pradesh capital will also be checked randomly from today.

If passengers are found without the test reports, they should be allowed to enter the city only after ensuring their sampling for the coronavirus test.

Tamil Nadu/ Chennai

A nodal officer has been appointed in each of the four international airports in the state (Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Trichy) to coordinate with airport staff on screening and testing passengers on arrival.

RT-PCR tests are being done for all international arrivals at Chennai airport.

Gujarat

Not fully vaccinated travellers, who are travelling from countries categorised as 'at risk' by the Union Health Ministry will have to undergo COVID-19 tests upon arrival.

Those who are fully vaccinated will also be screened at the airport for any symptoms of the infections.

Uttar Pradesh

Medical officers have been asked to keep an eye on travellers from countries where the variant has been reported.

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued an advisory pressing on the importance of contact tracing.

Kerala

A strict watch will be kept for seven days on incoming international travellers.

Travellers from 'at risk' countries are required to retain an RT-PCR test again upon arrival, even if they have negative test reports already.

Goa

All international passengers coming to Goa - whether at Goa Airport or Mormugao Port - will have to follow the safety protocols strictly.

International arrivals must have to strictly undergo COVID-19 tests. People coming from 12 'at-risk countries' will have to follow 14-day quarantine strictly.

People from other nations will have to undergo 14-day self-isolation after tests.

Sikkim

No Inner Line Permit (ILP)/ RAP/ PAP passes will be issued to foreign nationals visiting Sikkim.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 11:46 [IST]