Looking for a COVID bed? These websites are helping patients find them

India

New Delhi, Apr 16: The COVID-19 second wave is going much worse than the first one. From a shortage of beds to Remdesivir doses, the sudden surge in Covid cases across the country has left government and private hospitals scrambling.

With soaring cases and overflowing hospitals, there is a growing demand for hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, plasma donors, and Remdesivir injections.

In a worrying trend, India hailed for selling tens of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses abroad, has suddenly found itself short of shots as the second wave of COVID-19 continues to further paralyses people's lives in many states.

The government is doing "everything it can" to ensure the public can get access to medical facilities during the pandemic.

Recently, the center urged judicious use of Remdesivir, underlining it is to be given only to serious COVID-19 patients in hospitals and is not to be used in home settings.

The government also banned the export of injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) till the situation improves.

The center directed all domestic manufactures of Remdesivir to display on their website, details of their stockists, distributors to facilitate access to the drug. The move was directed to ensure easy access of hospitals and patients to Remdesivir.

The anti-viral drug, Remdesivir is considered as a key in the fight against COVID-19, especially in adult patients with severe complications.

The government decided to import 50,000 metric tonnes (MT) of Medical Oxygen, a critical component in the treatment of COVID-19-affected patients. It tasked the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) officials via its missions abroad to identify and explore from where oxygen can be imported.

Amid the crisis, people on social media have come together, trying to help covid patients and those in need about availability of resources.

They have been sharing information on Twitter, Instagram, and Telegram required by patients in dire need.

Here is a list of helpline numbers on hospital beds and Remdesivir Injection availability

Remdesivir Injection availability

Visit the website readytoffightcovid.in or call 1800-266-708

Visit the website www.cipla.com info.availability@cipla.com or call 8657311088

Availability of hospital beds

https://blog.indianhelpline.com/2021/04/15/india-fights-covid/

https://delhifightscorona.in/

https://coronabeds.jantasamvad.org/beds.html

https://covidhelplinebangalore.com/

https://localsay.in/beds

Plasma donation

https://plasmaline.in/

http://plasmadonor.in/

https://dhoondh.com

http://needplasma.in/

Social media pages working towards consolidating information on resources:

@112UttarPradesh (Twitter handle)

https://twitter.com/switchindiaorg (Twitter handle)

https://t.me/fightagainstcovid19 (Telegram channel)

@pandemicreliefistindia (Instagram)