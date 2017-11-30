Look into NIA document relating to Love Jihad, Kerala govt tells SC

We are grappling with the problem of Love Jihad or forced conversions, the Kerala government has told the Supreme Court. While the Kerala government had earlier opposed the National Investigation Agency probe into such cases, it has now told the SC that the report prepared by the agency must be taken into account.

The NIA had said that Hindu women are being lured into marriages with Muslims in what appeared to be a larger plot to organise religious conversions.

Representing the Kerala government in the Supreme Court, senior counsel V V Giri said that the court must first look into the document. The state is grappling with the problem, Giri said during the hearing in the Akhila alias Hadiya case.

In an affidavit, the government of Kerala had earlier stated that the state police was competent to conduct a probe into the matter. It had investigated all angles including the allegation that there was a plan to traffic Hadiya out of the country. It also said that the police had found no evidence pointing to the commission of the scheduled offence.

However now the Kerala government has told the court that it should once look into the NIA document before passing any order in the Hadiya case.

OneIndia News