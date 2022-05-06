YouTube
    Longest surviving Hizbul terrorist among 3 killed near Amarnath Yatra route in J&K's Anantnag

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 06: Ashraf Molvi, one of the oldest surviving Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, along with two other have been shot dead by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, a key route of the Amarnath yatra.

    Based on specific input about the presence of terrorists in Srichand Top forest area in Pahalgam area of Anantnag, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there.

    The search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces, who retaliated.

    In the exchange of fire so far, three terrorist was killed.

    The ultras belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit and their identity is being ascertained, he said.

    In a tweet, the Kashmir Zone Police said, #AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 03). Retrieval and identification of the killed #terrorists yet to be done. Further details shall follow. .

