Longest surviving Hizbul terrorist among 3 killed near Amarnath Yatra route in J&K's Anantnag

New Delhi, May 06: Ashraf Molvi, one of the oldest surviving Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, along with two other have been shot dead by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, a key route of the Amarnath yatra.

Based on specific input about the presence of terrorists in Srichand Top forest area in Pahalgam area of Anantnag, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there.

Ashraf Molvi (one of oldest surviving #terrorist of HM #terror outfit) along with two other terrorists killed. #Successful #operation on yatra route is a major #success for us: IGP Kashmir https://t.co/k8uololRrT — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 6, 2022

The search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces, who retaliated.

In the exchange of fire so far, three terrorist was killed.

The ultras belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit and their identity is being ascertained, he said.

In a tweet, the Kashmir Zone Police said, #AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 03). Retrieval and identification of the killed #terrorists yet to be done. Further details shall follow. .