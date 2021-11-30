YouTube
    Long live debate-less parliamentary democracy: PC’s dig at govt

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 30: Former union minister P Chidambaram took a dig at the government for not having a debate while repealing the farm laws. On the eve of Parliament the Prime Minister offered to debate any issue, he said.

    On the first day and on the first item of business, the farm bills were repealed without a debate, Chidambaram also said. The Agriculture Minister's logic to deny a debate was baffling: he said "when the Government and the Opposition agree there is no need for a debate!"

    The Bills were passed without a debate when the two sides did not agree, the Bills were repealed without a debate when the two sides agreed. Whichever way, there was no debate! Long live debate-less Parliamentary democracy, Chidambaram said in a series of tweets.

    Read more about:

    chidambaram winter session

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 11:10 [IST]
    X