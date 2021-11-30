Honours are even today, which way will wind blow in 2022: P Chidambaram on bypoll results

Long live debate-less parliamentary democracy: PC’s dig at govt

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 30: Former union minister P Chidambaram took a dig at the government for not having a debate while repealing the farm laws. On the eve of Parliament the Prime Minister offered to debate any issue, he said.

On the first day and on the first item of business, the farm bills were repealed without a debate, Chidambaram also said. The Agriculture Minister's logic to deny a debate was baffling: he said "when the Government and the Opposition agree there is no need for a debate!"

The Bills were passed without a debate when the two sides did not agree, the Bills were repealed without a debate when the two sides agreed. Whichever way, there was no debate! Long live debate-less Parliamentary democracy, Chidambaram said in a series of tweets.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 11:10 [IST]