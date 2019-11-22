Lok Sabha witnesses heated arguments on issue of WB teachers' strike

New Delhi, Nov 22: Lok Sabha on Friday witnessed heated arguments between treasury and opposition benches on Friday, when ruling BJP MPs from West Bengal raised the issue of para-teachers strike in the state.

As soon as BJP MP Locket Chatterjee started speaking on the issue, TMC members rushed towards the well of the House and said she was misguiding the House.

Para teachers in West Bengal are sitting on an indefinite strike demanding a hike in their salaries.