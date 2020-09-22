Lok Sabha session likely to end on Wednesday

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 22: The Lok Sabha is likely to be adjourned sine die on Wednesday, eight days ahead of the scheduled end of the Monsoon Session, amid concerns of spread of coronavirus among lawmakers, sources said on Tuesday.

The House, which will meet at 3 pm on Wednesday is likely to be adjourned sine die (when there is no decided date for resumption) around 5 pm after taking up an extended Zero Hour, the sources said.

Monsoon session Day 9: Speaker Om Birla meets Opposition members after LS boycott

The session which began on September 14, witnessed passage of several bills by the Lok Sabha, including those which sought to replace the ordinances issued recently.

The decision to curtail the session has been conveyed to floor leaders of parties in the Lower House, the sources said.

The Monsoon Session is scheduled to end on October 1.

Several MPs, including a few ministers, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days.

Various opposition parties, including the Congress and the TMC, on Tuesday boycotted the Lok Sabha in solidarity with the eight Rajya Sabha members who were suspended for unruly behaviour.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said all opposition parties are boycotting Parliament in solidarity with the Rajya Sabha members who were suspended on Monday.

Opposition parties, including Congress, TMC, BSP and TRS, walked out of the Lok Sabha after Chowdhury''s announcement.