Lok Sabha passes Triple Talaq bill: What it entails

The Lok Sabha has passed a bill that makes instant "Triple Talaq" a criminal offence and proposes a three-year jail term for a Muslim man who divorces his wife by uttering the word "talaq" thrice. The bill will be sent to Rajya Sabha tomorrow.

Under the law, instant triple talaq in any form spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS and WhatsApp would be bad or illegal and void.

Under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Bill, 2017, a Muslim man who resorts to Talaq-e-Biddat or instant talaq would be jailed for three years and custody of any minor children would be granted to the affected woman.

The proposed bill has made instant divorce a non-bailable offence which can lead to an imprisonment of up to three years upon conviction.

It also makes it mandatory for the husband to pay maintenance to his wife and child support towards any children.

It also has a provision for the divorcee Muslim women to have the custody of their minor children. The offences under the purview of this bill will be cognisable and non-bailable.

The Bill shall extend to the whole of India except Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in August, in a historic judgement the Supreme Court had ruled that the practice of talaq-e-biddat (three pronouncements of talaq, at one and the same time) practiced by certain Muslim husbands to divorce their wives is "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional".

