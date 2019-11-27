Lok Sabha passes the SPG bill to provide special security to PM and his kin

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Nov 27: In the Winter Session of the Parliament Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday presented the Special Protection Group (SPG) amendment bill, and the Lok Sabha passed the bill to amend the SPG Act.

While presenting the bill today in Lok Sabha, Shah said that the idea of the SPG bill isto protect the Prime Minister.

According to PTI reports, the SPG bill from now onwards will protect the Prime Minister and his immediate family members residing with him at his official residence.

Besides this, the SPG will also provide security to former Prime Ministers and their immediate family members staying with them at the official residence allotted for a period of five years from the date on which they retire from the office that they hold.

Previous govts diluted law, amendment will restore its original intent: Amit Shah on SPG bill

Shah while he tabled the SPG bill in Lok Sabha today said that many countries have the same elite units to provide special security to the head of their governments. Pointing the Congress-led-government he said that though, the previous governments 'diluted' the 'SPG Act'. But today he has presented the SPG amendment bill to ensure secured protection to the PM and his family members.

Shah further added that in this new SPG bill has new fresh rules on protectees. As this will also provide protection to the former PM and his immediate family members living along with him in his government allotted residence for five years.