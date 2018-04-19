Lok Sabha Internship Programme 2018: Check eligibility and all other details

Here are the details of the Lok Sabha Internship Programme 2018. The Speaker's Research Initiative has declared the details and candidates in the age group of 25-70 years having Master degree in any of the social science disciplines with outstanding research publications are eligible for the programme. The last date to submit applications for the internship programme is 4 May 2018. 50 positions are available for one-month internship and 50 for three months internship.

Started in 2015, Speaker's Research Initiative (SRI) comprises of 9 members.

An official statement read," the Lok Sabha Internship Programme is aimed to provide an opportunity to young talent in the country with outstanding academic credentials for acquainting themselves with the working of parliamentary democracy through Parliamentary Internship and to train them to contribute towards generation of research inputs for reference/use of Hon'ble Members of Parliament."

For one month internship, scholars will receive Rs.20000 as a stipend. Rs. 5000 will also be provided for stationary and typing expenses. For three months internship, stationary and typing expense of Rs.10000 will be provided to candidates.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has completed the application process for granting research fellowships. For the year 2018-2019, a total of 25 fellowships will be offered. The duration of the research fellowship will be 2 years and candidates will receive 'maximum of Rs.10 lakh plus Rs.50,000 as contingency allowance) will be awarded to encourage and support original studies on subjects relating to Indian Parliament.' Interested candidates can apply at sri.nic.in and loksabha.nic.in.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day