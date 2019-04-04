Lok Sabha Elections: Sharad Yadav files nomination, Congress releases DVD of theme songs

Bengaluru, Apr 04: Election campaigns are in full swing across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in West Bengal came down hard on both the Congress and Trinamool Congress over their appeasement politics. Addressing an election rally in Kolkata, PM Modi described Congress' manifesto as 'dhakosla patra' which he said will expire on May 23, the date when Lok Sabha election counting will be held.

Earlier, speaking in Siliguri, PM Modi said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is acting as a speed-breaker in the path of development of the state.

"'Didi (Mamata Banerjee) speed breaker in the path of West Bengal's development," PM Modi said in a rally at Siliguri. "Speedbreaker Didi has not allowed people of Bengal to be benefitted from Ayushman Bharat scheme," PTI quoted Modi as saying.

Former Janata Dal-United (JD-U) President and founder of the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) Sharad Yadav filed his nomination papers as the RJD candidate from Madhepura constituency for the Lok Sabha polls in Bihar. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is part of the opposition Grand Alliance of the Congress, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP).

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath launched the state Congress campaign theme song for the Lok Sabha elections. The track is titled, "Pukare Madhya Pradesh ... Desh Ke Dil Se Dilli Tak ... Ab Congress.." (Madhya Pradesh says, from the heart of the country to Delhi, Now Congress). The party's state campaign committee prepared this song after its assembly election campaign track "MP Pukare Dil Se, Waqt Hai Badlav Ka" became popular last year.

MK Stalin Coimbatore: DMK Leader MK Stalin during an election rally,ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Coimbatore, Wednesday, April 03, 2019. Chandrababu Naidu Prakasam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu during an election campaign, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, at Prakasam district, Wednesday, April 03, 2019. Ghulam Ahmad Mir Anantnag: Congress state chief and Anantnag seat candidate Ghulam Ahmad Mir along with senior party leader Saifuddin Soz shows victory sign after filing his nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections, in Anantnag district of south Kashmir, Wednesday, April 3, 2019. DVD of Congress party's theme songs Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath releases DVD of Congress party's theme songs for upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Bhopal, Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Madhepura constituency Madhepura: Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) founder Sharad Yadav with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and others are garlanded after filing the latter's nomination papers as the RJD candidate from Madhepura constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, in Madhepura, April 03, 2019. PM Modi's rally Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at his party supporters during an election rally, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, at Brigade Parade Ground, in Kolkata, Wednesday, April 03, 2019. BJP leaders garland PM Modi Kolkata: State BJP leaders garland Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata,Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Bhavani Maa Prayagraj: Aam Aadmi Party candidate 'Kinnar Akhada' Mahamandaleshwar Bhawani Nath Valmiki, also known as Bhavani Maa, after a press conference, in Prayagraj (Allahabad), Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Howrah: BJP supporters rush to board a ferry to attend PM Narendra Modi's election rally, in Howrah, Wednesday, April 03, 2019. (PTI Photos) (withPTI Inputs)